'Better to go to jail than to serve in mixed-gender units'

Dean of Sderot Hesder Yeshiva calls on his students to go to military prison rather than serve in combat units with women.

Rabbi Ariel Bareli, the head of the Hesder yeshiva in Sderot, accused IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot of forcing women into combat units based on political motivations and made it clear that he would instruct his students not to serve in a mixed combat unit.

In an interview with Radio 101.5, Rabbi Bareli said: "It is forbidden to enlist in a battalion like this. I think we should call him (the chief of staff) to order, explain to him, maybe he is planning political planning, I do not know what his considerations are."

"I, as an educator, tell my students: 'If this is your only choice, then go to jail.' You can not enter such a battalion," Rabbi Bareli stressed.

MK Oded Forer of Yisrael Beytenu said in response that "it is impossible to hold a stick from both ends, and on the one hand, the hesder yeshivas enjoy special conditions regarding the level and length of the service. On the other hand, yeshiva heads are calling on future trainees to enlist in the IDF to go to jail and not serve in a mixed unit, only because of criticism of the chief of staff's activities."

"It have recently become a national sport of the rabbis to incite against the IDF and we must put an end to this and deal with it with all the severity of the law," Forer said.

MK Itzik Shmuli (Zionist Union) responded: "The call to refuse orders and go to jail is a harsh and brazen call by rabbis which has been running rampant in recent days."

"Those who have to go to jail are not the students who will not listen to this call and will continue to serve in the army and in the elite units, but the rabbis themselves, who receive pay from the public and take advantage of their status and authority to read calls against service in the IDF and to a certain extent against the state," Shmuli said.

According to Shmuli, "the army headed by Eizenkot, who does not need a mark from anyone, is making supreme efforts to allow the space and conditions for these soldiers to serve - that is how it will be and no one will be able to stop the integration of religious and religious soldiers and soldiers in the IDF."