Jewish studies added to Foreign Ministry cadets course

For the first time, new recruits at the Foreign Ministry to learn about Judaism before representing Jewish State to the world.

Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely (Likud) met today (Sunday) with the newest cadets of the Foreign Ministry's recruitment program at the opening ceremony of the 2018 course.

The Foreign Ministry Cadets Course is a highly selective program that provides intensive training to young cadets who, upon completion of the program, represent Israel at diplomatic facilities around the world.

Arutz Sheva has learned that this year's cadets' course will include classes by Rabbi Uri Sherki, the head of the Israeli Department at the Machon Meir Yeshiva and rabbi of the Beit Yehuda congregation in Jerusalem.

Rabbi Sherki will teach a class on the universal message of Judaism.

In addition, a Jewish workshop will be held with Tova Ganzel of the Midrasha at Bar-Ilan to teach the cadets about the streams of Judaism, rituals and customs. This is the first year the Cadets Course will include classes on Judaism.

Deputy Hotovely told the new cadets that "you have the responsibility to tell the Israeli story, at the center of which are the deep values ​​of the Jewish world.

"This year's course will focus on Jewish studies, so that all of you will recognize the foundations from which we grew up as a nation and recognize the universal message of the Jewish people."

The Deputy Minister added that "these are the years of the blossoming of Israel's foreign relations. There are unprecedented achievements that derive from the international understanding that Israel is a significant force that we can meet many challenges of countries around the world. It is important not to be focused only with the qualities of Israeli technologies when you come to tell the Israeli story."

"Connecting to a base of interests is important, but it is important that the connection between countries is based on values, and Israel reflects impressive values ​​of freedom, equality, and the desire to share the vast knowledge of the world. You join the Foreign Service in an era of new coalitions. Continents that in the past have not been opened to Israel are tightening relations based on the great sympathy of Christian populations from all over the world.

"This sympathy is in Latin America and Africa and in large parts of North America. It is important that these collaborations, based on deep appreciation for the State of Israel and the return of Israel to its land, will be reflected in your diplomatic activity," added Hotovely.