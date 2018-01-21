'Netanyahu was received in India like a king'

Culture Minister Miri Regev (Likud) took the floor during a photo-op opening the cabinet meeting Sunday and turned to Netanyahu in an emotional address.

"You are a great leader, even though some people in Israel don't like to say it and don't like to broadcast it," Regev said.

"But the truth has to be said, and you deserve to be told this: You have done us a great service, with a great deal of honor and pride. I followed the reports of your activity and the great honor you received there as a king in India.

"It moves me to tears; thank you very much for what you are doing for the State of Israel. I wish you many more years of activity," Regev finished.

Netanyahu gracefully and jokingly replied: "Thank you very much, Miri, thank you. In the future we won't tolerate outbursts."