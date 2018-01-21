Deri: I'm done with Liberman

Shas chairman Aryeh Deri spoke with his associates on Saturday night and blasted Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman’s visit to Ashdod during the Sabbath.

"I’m done up with Avigdor Liberman. Liberman trampled the Sabbath and has crossed every line. Even Tommy Lapid, one of the greatest haters of religion, did not dare to do such things. There are things that are beyond personal friendship," said Deri.

Liberman on Saturday visited Ashdod in the wake of the closure of supermarkets in the city. Following the Knesset’s approval of the Supermarket Law, which grants the Interior Minister the power to override city bylaws allowing stores to open on Shabbat, the city has stepped up its enforcement of a bylaw preventing businesses from opening on the day of rest.

"Anyone who says that the Supermarket Law has no meaning is misleading the public. The Supermarket Law, unfortunately, has far-reaching significance. We see the impact in Ashdod,” said Liberman.

“Until recently they lived in Ashdod in harmony, and now the city is divided and I hope it will not happen in other cities. This split harms national strength. This entire saga just creates unnecessary tension, unnecessary friction. The last thing we want is to see a divided Israeli society,” he continued.

“I hope that the heads of the national religious public, as well as the haredi public, will calm down. Just as I respect anyone who goes to synagogue on Shabbat morning, I expect them to respect those who go to have a cup of coffee with their friends," said the defense minister.

Liberman’s Yisrael Beytenu party was against the Supermarket Law and voted against it despite being members of the coalition.