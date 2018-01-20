Meretz MK: Labor leader has disappeared

MK Tamar Zandberg (Meretz) on Saturday slammed Labor leader Avi Gabbay for "disappearing."

"There is no diplomatic opposition in Israel," she said. "We are not hearing a single word on US President Donad Trump's plan, or about what is happening in Gaza, from the person who claims to lead the peace camp."

"Apparently, the person chosen to lead the Labor party is a person with good intentions but who lacks political experience. he is trying to replace identity and policy with attempts to woo additional voters from the right. At the end of the day, he loses on both fronts, and that's what we're seeing in the polls.

"Annexation, apartheid, a binational state - all of these are on the table, but Gabbay and the rest of the opposition have completely disappeared."

Earlier this month, Zandberg announced her decision to run for Meretz leadership.

"It is inconceivable that votes for the Labor party will decide Meretz's future. It is inconceivable that Labor leader Avi Gabbay will be the one who decides how many Knesset seats we win in the elections. Meretz represents all that is good about Israel's society, and everything this country has to be proud of," she said then.

"Meretz represents the majority of the public, who want supermarkets open on Shabbat (the Sabbath), who believe that the greatest threat to our existence is a bi-national apartheid state. Most of the country wants gender equality, most of the country wants cooperation, most of the country understands that what's most important is to 'live and let live.' We will bring this majority home to us. We will be the spark which will ignite our entire camp."