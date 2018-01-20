Joint Arab List Chairman: We will boycott Pence's speech

Joint Arab List Chairman Ayman Odeh on Saturday announced that his party will boycott US Vice President Mike Pence's speech at the Knesset.

Pence will arrive in Israel Sunday night, and will remain until Tuesday evening.

In a tweet, Odeh wrote, "I was asked if there has been a change in our position regarding Pence's visit."

"He is a dangerous man, who has a messianic vision that includes the destruction of the entire region. He comes here as the emissary of a man who is even more dangerous - a political pyromaniac, racist, and misogynist who cannot be allowed to lead the way in our area.

"The entire Joint List will boycott his Knesset speech ."

In December, Odeh declared his intent to boycott Pence's speech, claiming such a move would "send a clear message to the US administration and the world that there are citizens here who strongly oppose Trump’s declaration and to clarify that the US has lost its place as the exclusive mediator of negotiations."

"West Jerusalem will be recognized as Israel’s capital by the whole world as soon as the government of Israel recognizes East Jerusalem as the capital of the Palestinian state," he said then.