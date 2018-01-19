Family of abducted IDF soldier: Don't release terrorists' bodies

Family of fallen IDF soldier whose body was kidnapped by Hamas demands Israel retain bodies of two terrorists responsible for recent murder.

The family of IDF soldier Hadar Goldin, who was killed and his body was kidnapped during 2014's Operation Protective Edge, demanded the bodies of two recently captured terrorists not be released for burial.

Hamas has been holding the bodies of IDF soldiers Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul since 2014. In addition, two Israeli civilians who went missing in Gaza - Avera Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed - are believed to be held by Hamas as well.

Turning on Friday afternoon to Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu), the Goldins insisted Israel continue holding the bodies of terrorists involved in the Jan.9 murder of 35-year-old Rabbi Raziel Shevach.

In a letter, the Goldins noted the Cabinet's Decision 171B from January 2017, which states that "Israel will continue holding the bodies of Hamas terrorists who carry out terror attacks, as well as the bodies of terrorists who carry out unusually severe attacks."

"Hamas is not operating according to international law, and is holding the bodies of IDF soldiers in a piratical and inhumane fashion. Refusal to release the terrorists' bodies sends a clear message to Hamas leadership that Israel's policies have changed and that our humanitarian gestures have ended until Hadar and Oron's bodies are returned."