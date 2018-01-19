Yisrael Beytenu MK: Sentence the escaped terrorist to death

MK Robert Ilatov says terrorist's escape proves terrorists do not want to die, hopes 'cowardly' terrorist will not enjoy '5-star hotel.'

MK Robert Ilatov (Yisrael Beytenu) expressed hope that the judicial system imposes the death penalty on the terrorist who escaped security forces after murdering Rabbi Raziel Shevach

Rabbi Revach, 35, was shot last week by Palestinian Authority Arab terrorists as he drove near Havat Gilad. He left a wife, Yael, and six children, the youngest of whom is ten months old.

"The cowardly terrorist's escape once again proves false the claims made by those who oppose sentencing terrorists to death," Ilatov said. "According to these claims, terrorists carry out terror attacks because they want to die."

"In many cases, the terrorists manage to escape or enter the five-star hotel called Israeli jail.

"The only way to change the status quo is to sentence terrorists to death. I am sure that the security forces will speedily capture the cowardly terrorist, but I hope that this time, the judicial system will know how to prosecute him to the fullest extent of the law and sentence him to death."

The law imposing death penalty on terrorists was approved in a preliminary reading earlier this month by a majority of 52 to 49.

If it passes its second and third readings, the law will allow army courts to sentence terrorists found guilty of murder to death with only a simple majority. Under current law, the death penalty may only be imposed by unanimous decision.

However, so far there appears to be opposition to the law, even from members of the coalition, and it is unclear whether it will be promoted further.