Defense Minister: Terrorist is living on borrowed time

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu) on Friday visited the two police officers injured during a shootout with the terrorists who murdered Rabbi Raziel Shevach.

Liberman stressed that Israel's security forces will catch the leaders of the terror cell which murdered Rabbi Shevach, even if they have managed so far to escape arrest.

"The escaped terrorist should know that he is living on borrowed time," Liberman said. "We will catch him."

"We know everything: Who the terrorists were, who their assistants were, and who else helped perpetrate the attack. We will bring them all to justice, and they will pay the full price of their actions."

Liberman brushed off the concern that Hamas is working to carry out terror attacks in Judea and Samaria, as well as other areas.

Instead, he said that "what we need to worry about is that they are working to create terrorist infrastructure in southern Lebanon, so that they can threaten Israel from there as well."

"Hamas is having difficulty carrying out terror attacks from Gaza, and the situation there is very difficult for those living there. We cannot accept a situation where Hamas, on the one hand, complains about destitution and the need for humanitarian aid, while on the other hand, it attempts to carry out terror attacks in Judea and Samaria, and to build terrorist infrastructure in southern Lebanon.

"The sudden friendship between a Hamas leader and Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah is something that we are closely following. Every development will receive an appropriate response."

Palestinian Authority media recently reported the arrest of four suspects in Al-Yamun, a Palestinian Authority Arab town west of Jenin. Israeli security forces raided the home and arrested its residents, confiscating cellular phones as well as photos from security cameras.