Son of hasidic rebbe gets divorced and engaged - on the same day

Hasidim shocked as son of sect leader announces engagement hours after divorcing first wife.

Last year, the son of a well-known hasidic rebbe (sect leader) married the daughter of another well-known hasidic rebbe in an impressive wedding ceremony.

On Thursday afternoon at 12:00p.m., the couple divorced in the Eida Haharedit's rabbinical court, Kikar Hashabbat reported.

A few hours later, the husband announced his engagement the daughter of another hasidic community leader.

According to Kikar Hashabbat, the new bride-to-be is also divorced, and members of the three hasidic sects are in shock at how soon after divorcing the ex-husband became engaged again.

The site noted that the new engagement had been done with the blessing of the groom's father, the sect's rebbe.