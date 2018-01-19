What is the connection between our money and demography?

How demographics will influence the economy and investing.

Doug Goldstein, CFP®, director of Profile Investment Services Ltd., and Ken Gronbach, human capital analytics expert and author of The Age Curve: How to Profit from the Coming Demographic Storm, discuss the science of demographics.

Ken breaks down the three main areas that demographics can test an economy’s healthiness.

He explores why the U.S. has a promising future in the global market and how the millennial generation is part of that future.