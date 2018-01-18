Hunt continues for rabbi's killers

Hamas vows more terror attacks after security forces break up terror cell responsible for murder of Rabbi Raziel Shevach.

IDF and security forces pulled out of Jenin as they continued to search for all those involved in the murder of Rabbi Raziel Shevach last week.

The terrorist cell responsible for the murder of Rabbi Shevach was apprehended after a shootout in Jenin last night. The leader of the cell, 22-year-old Hamas terrorist Ahmed Jarrar, was killed in the shootout.

Efforts to catch the accomplices of the terror cell at the intelligence level are ongoing.

A defense official stated that Hamas was responsible for the murder of Rabbi Razriel.

Arabs rioted during the day Thursday in response to the arrests and the death of Jarrar, hurling stones and firebombs at security forces.

Jarrar's house was demolished, as was an adjacent house belonging to another member of his family.

The Hamas terrorist organization vowed to continue to attempt to murder Israelis. "The Jenin cell is not the first and will not be the last, and the criminal security coordination will not prevent the resistance from standing in the way of the Trump decision and for the preservation of Al Quds (Jerusalem)," the terror group said.