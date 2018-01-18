Officer wounded in Jenin gunfight regains consciousness

The officer from the Yamam special operations unit who was wounded in the early morning raid in Jenin that liquidated the murderers of Rabbi Raziel Shevach has regained consciousness.

The officer's condition had initially been defined as serious but has been downgraded to stable.

During the raid, the first terrorist was arrested at a gas station in Jenin and hauled in for questioning. A second terrorist was spotted nearby and was killed in a subsequent shootout.

After that, a manhunt began for a third terrorist who was hiding in a house. The security forces encircled the house and began demolishing it with the help of troops from the engineering unit. In the end, the terrorist was arrested.

Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan (Likud) visited the two wounded soldiers in the hospital and praised them for their role in tracking down the terrorists. “We have come to salute, in the name of the entire Jewish people, the Yamam fighters, who carry out their work in the best way out of anywhere in the world. I met here courageous fighters who are determined and proud of what they did,” Erdan said.

Rabbi Raziel Shevach was murdered in a shooting attack last Tuesday near Havat Gilad in Samaria. The terrorists fired at Rabbi Shevach's vehicle at close range and then fled the scene.

Rabbi Shevach was able to record a message on WhatsApp, in which he said "They shot me, they shot me!” and send it to his friends at the Magen David Adom organization, where he served as a volunteer paramedic. Rescue forces arrived at the scene and evacuated Rabbi Shevach to the Meir Hospital in Kfar Saba, where he died of his wounds.

Since the attack, the IDF and the Shin Bet had been conducting a manhunt for the terrorists and blocked the city of Shechem (Nablus) and other nearby villages.