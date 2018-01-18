6-year-old boy killed in Beit Shemesh after being hit by bus

A child about 6 years old was tragically killed this morning, Thursday, after being hit by a bus in Beit Shemesh in central Israel. Medics who arrived at the scene attempted to resuscitate the boy, but ultimately had to confirm his death.

A man of about 30 years of age was also injured in the accident and was evacuated Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem.

Senior MDA medic Oshri Edri described the accident. “This was a very serious accident. A 6-year-old child was trapped under a bus and unconscious, suffering from severe systemic injuries. During the complex rescue efforts of firefighters, we tried to give him medical assistance, but his injuries were very severe, and his death was confirmed at the scene within a short time. A man about 30 years old who was hit by the bus was suffered light limb injuries, was treated at the scene, and evacuated by MDA ambulance to the hospital in Jerusalem.”

Police have opened an investigation.

At the same time, Liel Almakayes, the 13-year-old boy killed on Tuesday after his family’s car collided with a camel in the middle of the road, will be laid to rest today. His father Shai and brothers Naveh and Nehorai, who survived the accident, will arrive at the cemetery, while his mother Hagit, who was seriously injured in the accident, is still hospitalized in intensive care, and still does not know that her son was killed.

“Hagit was really on the brink of death, but yesterday she began to respond,” Shai’s brother, Pini Almakayes, told Yediot Aharonot. “It was not possible to tell her what had happened. We still haven’t told her. Shai is completely broken, he is exhausted. Today he is going to bury his son, and that’s the biggest breaking point there is. He will have to rehabilitate an entire family.”