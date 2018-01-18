Former Knesset Member Aryeh Eldad was hosted Wednesday at Tel Aviv University as part of the "Im Tirtzu" Zionist Thought Program.



The lecture, which took place on the anniversary of the death of his father, YIsrael Eldad, one of the leaders of the Lehi underground group, dealt with the Israeli-Palestinian Arab conflict, and was attended by dozens of the Zionist organization Im Tirtzu’s supporters.

Prof. Eldad said in the lecture that "Everyone wants peace. There are two peoples fighting for the same piece of land. We think we are dealing with a territorial dispute, [but] the attempt to solve the problem by division does not work. It is a religious war. If there are conflicts between two conflicting ideas, geographic division is not a solution. There will never be peace between Jews and Arabs. "

Eldad emphasized that "the roots of the conflict are not solvable. It is reasonable to assume that in a few years, those who will control the state of Jordan are Palestinians. The State of Israel should apply Israeli law from the Jordan to the sea. We are the only ones who have a connection between saying we’re not ready to give up an inch of the Land of Israel and religion. Lenin said that ‘no nation will give up its sacred homeland.’ You do not have to be religious in order to be a patriot."



Referring to the activity of the members of the Arab Joint List party, Eldad said that "the faces of the members of the Joint List are the destruction of the State of Israel." If Hanin Zoabi did not represent the position of Arab nationalists in the State of Israel, she would not be elected.”

"As long as the plans of two states for two peoples occupy a place on the negotiating table, and ostensibly they are the only plans on the table, there will be no Arabs in Israel and Jordan who will support turning Jordan into a Palestinian state," he said.



Eldad summed up his lecture and said, "A people of slaves emerged from the gas chambers and established a state for itself. When we look at what happened here in the past 100 years, it is an unparalleled anomaly."