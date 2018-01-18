New York Times tops Trump's 'Fake News' awards

New York Times report claiming markets would “never recover” from Trump presidency tops list of 10 fake news reports from 2017.

The New York Times topped the list of U.S. President Donald Trump’s self-proclaimed ‘Fake News’ awards, which he announced Wednesday night.

Trump announced the winners on Twitter with a link to the GOP website, but the site appeared to have crashed, likely due to being flooded with visitors.

Fox News reported the full list of winners.

1) The New York Times’ Paul Krugman claiming markets would “never recover” from Trump presidency.

2) ABC News' Brian Ross’ bungled report on former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

3) CNN report that the Trump campaign had early access to hacked documents from WikiLeaks.

4) TIME report that Trump removed a bust of Martin Luther King, Jr. from the Oval Office.

5) The Washington Post’s Dave Weigel tweeting that Trump’s December rally in Pensacola, Florida, wasn’t packed with supporters.

6) CNN’s video suggesting Trump overfed fish during visit with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

7) CNN’s retracted report claiming Anthony Scaramucci-Russia ties.

8) Newsweek report that Polish First Lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda did not shake Trump’s hand.

9) CNN report that former FBI Director James Comey would dispute President Trump’s claim he was told he was not under investigation.

10) The New York Times report that the Trump administration had hidden a climate-change report

11) In Trump’s words, "‘RUSSIA COLLUSION!’ Russian collusion is perhaps the greatest hoax perpetrated on the American people. THERE IS NO COLLUSION!”

Trump also pointed out in a separate tweet, “Despite some very corrupt and dishonest media coverage, there are many great reporters I respect and lots of GOOD NEWS for the American people to be proud of!”

The “fake news ceremony” was initially scheduled for last Monday but Trump later postponed it to Wednesday. He did not explain the reason for the postponement, but did say the idea was met with great interest – which might explain the reason for the website listing the awards crashing.

Trump has been highly critical of the mainstream media outlets for a long time. During the presidential elections, he turned the term “fake news” into a popular catchphrase.

The president recently explained that his frequent use of social media was his way of fighting back against a “dishonest and unfair ‘press’” which unceasingly portrays him in a negative light.

"I use Social Media not because I like to, but because it is the only way to fight a VERY dishonest and unfair 'press,' now often referred to as Fake News Media," he tweeted, "Phony and non-existent 'sources' are being used more often than ever. Many stories & reports a pure fiction!"