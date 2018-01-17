Civil Administration cracks down on illegal Arab activity

On Wednesday morning, the Civil Administration's supervision unit carried out enforcement action against two PA Arab trucks that were documented dumping waste at an illegal site near Beitar Illit in the Judea region south of Jerusalem.



Later in the day, a tractor was caught in the Duma area in Samaria violating a work injunction order issued against it in the past, and was taken to a confiscation lot.



In addition, two trucks were seized near the Har Manoach road south of Hevron, after they violated a work injunction order. The trucks were caught while pouring concrete and carrying out illegal construction work.

“These activities,” the Civil Administration said, “add to the efforts of the Civil Administration to maintain order and rule of law in Judea and Samaria. This is in addition to preventing environmental damage that affects the entire region."