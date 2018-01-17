Bnei Brak boy seriously injured in accident at construction site

12-year-old Bnei Brak boy in serious condition after suffering head injuries in accident at construction site.

A 12-year-old boy from the city of Bnei Brak is in serious condition after a fall at a construction site.

The incident occurred Wednesday afternoon on Rabban Gamliel Street in Bnei Brak, inside a building which is currently undergoing extensive renovations.

While climbing up stairs in the building being remodeled, the 12-year-old boy slipped and fell. Authorities say the child fell approximately 10 feet (3 meters), and suffered head injuries.

United Hatzalah and MDA emergency response teams were dispatched to the scene of the accident, and provided first aid before evacuating the boy to Sheba Tel Hashomer Medical Center in the neighboring city of Ramat Gan. The boy was unconscious and hooked up to a breathing machine en route to the hospital.

“When I got to the scene of the accident, along with other paramedics, we gave emergency first aid treatment to a boy who had fallen from a staircase in an apartment building and had suffered head injuries and injuries to his upper torso,” said United Hatzalah first responder Yoni Tzadok.

“After we treated him at the scene of the accident, he was evacuated via a mobile intensive care unit in serious condition to the hospital in Tel Hashomer.”