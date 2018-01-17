Republican Rep. Jeff Flake of Arizona says the president's use of the phrase "fake news" has consequences.
Flake claims that authoritarian leaders are now using the phrase.
Tags:Donald Trump, NPR, fake news
Republican senator: Trump should consider his words carefully
Sen. Jeff Flake to counter President Trump's accusations against media of 'fake news' in Senate speech.
NPR, 17/01/18 16:04
Donald Trump
