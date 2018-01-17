Dozens of Jews removed from Temple Mount after Arab provocation





Loading....





More than 40 Jews, including several rabbis, were detained at the Temple Mount Wednesday and were later expelled during a tour of the compound.

The incident apparently followed a provocation by Arab visitors on the Mount which was directed at the group. A confrontation ensued, prompting police to intervene and remove the Jews from the holy site.

Attorney Nati Rom of the Honenu legal aid organization said "there are over 40 detainees at the police station in Beit Eliyahu in the Old City. The group was attacked by Arabs and Waqf members who began verbally attacking the group, as well as shouting 'Allahu Akbar' and more.

"Some of the members of the group called back Shema Yisrael, and the police began to use violence against the group. There are rabbis, public figures, and elderly, and the Israel Police discriminates against the Jews in their most holy place," Rom added.

The police reported that the Jews violated Temple Mount rules following a provocation that started with one of them and spread to others. "The Israel Police operates in a complex of balances while maintaining the law and the rules of the place and will not allow anyone to violate the law in any way."