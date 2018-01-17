J Street: PA Chairman's speech 'direct result' of Trump policies

J Street on Monday published an article claiming that Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas' speech rejecting the Jewish people's connection to Israel and Jerusalem, the Oslo Accords and the Holocaust "results directly from disastrous Trump policies."

In his speech, Abbas mendaciously claimed that the international community "wanted to bring the Jews from Europe to protect the interests of the Europeans in the region, and they asked the Netherlands, which had the largest fleet in the world, to transfer the Jews." According to Abbas, "Israel is a colonial project that has nothing to do with the Jews,." ignoring 150 years of activist Zionism begun in the 19th century by Rabbi Yosef Alkalay, the Gaon of Vilna and Theodore Herzl.

He also said Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital was a "slap in the face" and threatened that the PA "will slap back." He also uttered an imprecation against the US President.

"This speech – and the undercutting of America’s role as a mediator in this conflict – would not have come about if it were not for President Trump’s inept and disastrous missteps regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict," was J Street's response. The Israeli left, on the other hand, was shocked by Abbas' speech.

Calling US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, an Orthodox Jew, "a settlement movement ally," the publication claimed US President Donald Trump is "refusing to endorse the two-state solution and upending longstanding US policy on Jerusalem," as well as taking step after step to "destroy the chances of peaceful resolution of the conflict."

Claiming that "moderate Palestinian leadership" is "throwing up hits hands in despair" due to Trump's "pandering" to the right, J Street called on "Israelis and Palestinians of goodwill to...avoid words and deeds rooted in frustration that lead toward deepening, rather than resolving, the conflict."

Abbas, J Street's "moderate Palestinian leadership," has claimed intifadas are "peaceful and popular uprisings" when in fact 1,137 Israelis were killed during the Second Intifada, and 8,341 were wounded. Of these, 5,676 were civilians and 2,665 were security personnel. In addition, he has lauded terrorists, named streets and schools in their honor, and has promised to pay terrorist murderers' salaries "until his dying day."

J Street supports BDS of Jewish goods made in Judea and Samaria.