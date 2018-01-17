How should Israel avoid political enslavement?

What is the connection between the plagues of Egypt and the conduct of the Palestinian Authority?

This week's edition of Temple Talk welcomes the month of Shevat, a special time that brings with it the promise of rebirth and renewal.

Yitzhak Reuven and Rabbi Richman elucidate the secret of the new moon, Rosh Chodesh (the first of the Hebrew month), and explain the significance of the people of Israel receiving this as their first commandment while still in the land of Egypt.

Plus: What is the connection between Pharaoh, the Ten Plagues, and the history of the PLO? Tune into this week's Temple Talk for lots of surprises.