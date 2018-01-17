Israel prepares for rain and storms

Winter will return in full force towards the end of the week, after Israel experienced light rainfall on Sunday and Monday, and a winter storm at the beginning of the month.

On Wednesday morning, rain may fall intermittently, and there may a few thunderstorms in northern and central Israel. Temperatures will drop, especially in mountainous and inland regions. There is a slight chance of flooding in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Judean Desert.

The rain will lighten during the course of the afternoon. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy or cloudy, with local rainfall.

Thursday will be partly cloudy, with local rainfall in northern Israel. Winds will pick up and there may be a dust storm. Temperatures will rise, especially in Israel's inland and mountainous regions. Towards evening, there will be rain and storms from northern Israel to the northern Negev. There may be flooding in low-lying areas, and snow on the tops of the northern mountains.

Friday morning will be rainy from northern Israel to the northern Negev, and there will be harsh winds. Snow is expected to fall on the tops of northern mountains, and there may be flooding in low-lying areas. The rain is expected to lighten towards afternoon, and the winds weaken significantly, with both ceasing during the evening. Temperatures will be lower than seasonal average.

Saturday will be pleasant and may be partly cloudy, with temperatures rising to match seasonal average.