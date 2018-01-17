Torah scroll finds its home with the Iron Dome

Soldiers at the Southern Iron Dome unit celebrate a Torah scroll dedication together with the family of a deceased Holocaust survivor.

On a beautiful winter’s day in January, IYIM had the honor of hosting a very unique Torah scroll dedication to the IDF by the Roszler Family.

Janis and Myer Roszler of North Miami Beach, along with their children, siblings and extended family dedicated a Torah scroll in loving memory of Myer's father, Rav Elimelech Roszler, of blessed memory.

The dedication was facilitated by the International Young Israel Movement (IYIM) - Warrior Torah program.

The Torah was given to the Southern Iron Dome Unit located in the northern Negev, which “patrols” the skies over Gaza. This mobile unit is extraordinary by nature, as it disperses every six months and travels across the country. The unit’s purpose is to use their radars to detect the rockets which present the greatest threat and shoot them down.

As the Roszlers and their guests entered the Iron Dome unit compound, they were greeted by smiling soldiers who were staring in disbelief that fellow Jews would travel from so far away to celebrate a Torah dedication with them. As the music blared, soldiers and family members danced with the Torah scroll, taking turns holding it under the chuppah (wedding canopy, customarily used in Torah dedications as well as for weddings).

Singing and dancing could be heard all throughout the base as the Torah made its way to the makeshift synagogue. There, all huddled in a container-like room, speeches were made by Chief IAF Rabbi Lior Bardeya, Israel's Air Defenses Rabbi Yair Abu, base commander Major K., IYIM Executive Director Daniel Meyer, and family members Isaac Roszler and Shimmy Kandel. Major K. said that in all his years in the army, this was his firs-ever Torah dedication, and he felt privileged to be a part of the celebrations.

Rav Elimelech Roszler was the sole survivor from his family, who all perished in the Holocaust. In their emotional speeches, both of his grandsons emphasized his love for the Land of Israel and Torah.

As Rav Elimelech rose from the ashes of the Holocaust and embraced Zionism, so to will this Torah scroll be a symbol of strength and shield Israeli soldiers in times of need.