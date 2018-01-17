Lapid: Expose agreements between PM and haredim

Yesh Atid chairman demands that Netanyahu and haredi parties be forced to reveal agreements on budget approval and Litzman appointment.

Yesh Atid chairman MK Yair Lapid on Tuesday appealed to the Attorney General, demanding that he instruct the prime minister and the haredi parties to reveal the agreements they made surrounding the approval of the 2019 budget and the appointment of MK Yaakov Litzman (United Torah Judaism) as Deputy Health Minister.

Lapid’s move came a day after recordings were released in which MK Moshe Gafni (United Torah Judaism) is heard saying at a United Hatzalah event that non-Jewish inspectors from the Population Authority, who have handled the issue of infiltrators until now, will now enforce the recently approved “Supermarket Law”, which empowers the Interior Minister to nullify local bylaws permitting businesses to open during the Sabbath.

“Yesterday, Channel 2 News reported that MK Moshe Gafni claimed that there was an agreement between him and the prime minister that yeshiva budgets would be excluded from future cuts under the budget law, and that Interior Ministry inspectors will be reassigned to enforce the Supermarket Law,” Lapid wrote to the Attorney General.

"It was further reported that UTJ conditioned the appointment of Deputy Minister Litzman on the enactment of the Supermarket Law,” continued Lapid.

"Therefore, I ask you urgently to instruct the prime minister and UTJ to reveal the agreements that were made, whether verbally or in writing, about the budget law and the appointment of Deputy Minister Litzman,” he concluded.