9 injured in Jerusalem fire

United Hatzalah volunteer EMS responders treated nine people who were injured in an apartment fire on Bar Yochai Street in the Katamon neighborhood of Jerusalem.

The nine, four women, four children and one man, were evacuated from the building by firefighters before receiving treatment for smoke inhalation. All other non-injured residents were evacuated as well.

United Hatzalah Psychotrauma and Crisis Response Unit members and K-9 unit, were on the scene to treat people suffering from shock and psychological stress.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Menachem Leff said: "I, along with other United Hatzalah volunteers who live in close proximity to the area, provided first aid medical treatment to the injured people after they were evacuated from the building by firefighters. One woman was moderately injured while the others were only lightly injured."

Batya Jaffe, who heads the Psychotrauma and Crisis Response K-9 Unit said: "Our team members, including the K-9 unit, were called to the scene to provide emotional and psychological support for those affected by the fire and their neighbors. We worked in tandem with all of the emergency forces at the scene of the fire. We were on hand and treated anyone who needed our support at the scene, helping to calm them down and come to terms with the situation."