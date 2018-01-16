Josh Hasten interviews Dan Diker the project director for the Program to Counter Political Warfare and BDS at the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs.
Diker details a recent policy introduced by Israel barring BDS leaders from entering the country.
|
Preventing BDS activists from entering Israel? It is essential
Dan Diker talks about the damage caused by BDS activists around the world, and explains the importance of preventing their entry into Israel
Contact Editor
The Land Of Israel Network, 16/01/18 18:48
BDS South Africa demonstration at Israeli embassy
Reuters
Josh Hasten interviews Dan Diker the project director for the Program to Counter Political Warfare and BDS at the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs.
Diker details a recent policy introduced by Israel barring BDS leaders from entering the country.
Related Stories
top