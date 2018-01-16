Preventing BDS activists from entering Israel? It is essential

Dan Diker talks about the damage caused by BDS activists around the world, and explains the importance of preventing their entry into Israel

The Land Of Israel Network,

BDS South Africa demonstration at Israeli embassy
Reuters

Josh Hasten interviews Dan Diker the project director for the Program to Counter Political Warfare and BDS at the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs.

Diker details a recent policy introduced by Israel barring BDS leaders from entering the country.




