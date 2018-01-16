Decrease in road fatalities

Police: 'If a driver didn't see us, it doesn't mean we didn't see him'; 42% increase in enforcement on national level.

The Knesset Economics Committee met today for a special meeting to summarize road deaths in the past year.

Committee Chairman MK Eitan Cabel (Zionist Union) mentioned that more than a year ago, the Economics Committee concluded a public hearing to halt road carnage with a series of recommendations.

The Subcommittee on Road Safety, chaired by MK Yaakov Asher (UTJ), then sat for thirteen meetings to monitor implementation of the recommendations on the ground.

However, Cabel said, "We have not yet succeeded in creating the sense of urgency required to deal with road fatalities, and the most prominent expression of this is that the Prime Minister must set up and head a ministerial committee. Although the number of fatalities declined compared to last year, still there were 364 dead while the target was to return below the 300 mark."

MK Cabel praised Police Traffic Department head Commissioner Doron Yedid and said that their actions are evident in the field. However, he added that while there has been a decrease in the number of fatalities on the interurban roads, there has been an increase in the number of fatalities within the cities, and this should be considered.

He added that treatment should also be allotted for pedestrians injured at crosswalks, bicyclists, and the Arab sector. Cabel also referred to the activities of the National Road Safety Authority and said that the Transport Ministry should act to strengthen it significantly.

MK Asher said that while the trend has changed and that there has been a decrease in the number of fatalities, it is forbidden to be complaisant with the data and we must continue the struggle. Asher praised changes in the National Road Safety Authority's message, especially in the Arab sector, and said: "Praises are not for you to be flattered, but for you to keep on going."

National Road Safety Authority Chairman Giora Rom said that "the public understands that this is not a simple war; they are sick and tired of lawbreakers."

Authority Director Rachel Tevet Wiesel said that 32% of the fatalities in Arab society are due to the fact that the Authority is carrying out operations in the sector and that the phenomena is starting to be contained.

She added that more than 90% of truck drivers are guilty of speeding and said the Authority was preparing a national plan to deal with smartphones.

Traffic Department head Commissioner Yedid said that since assuming office at the end of 2016, he has changed the division's operational concept and increased the number of undercover officers by 30%.

"If a driver didn't see us, it doesn't mean that we didn't see him. There's a 42% increase in enforcement at the national level, a 58% increase in cell phone enforcement, a 62% increase in enforcement of speed offenses, and a 40% increase in enforcement of life-threatening offenses. During the past year, 1,730 drivers were caught in with suspended licenses, 1,456 drivers were never issued a license, 27 drivers were traveling at a speed of more than 200 kilometers per hour, and 71 drivers were caught more than twice for the same offense."

He added that Internal Security Minister Gilad Erdan fulfilled his promise to the committee to double the division's strength.

MK Ayelet Nahmias-Verbin (Zionist Union) spoke about sidewalks and said that 17,689 children, out of about half-a-million children, came to emergency rooms this year because of traffic accidents. MK Yaakov Perry (Yesh Atid) said that one worrisome figure is the high rate of elderly people injured in accidents.

MK Abd Al Hakeem Haj Yahya (Joint List) counselled against taking comfort in the fatalities reduction and called for counting the wounded as well. MK Jamal Zahalka (Joint List) added that activity focused on the Arab sector does not reduce the number of fatalities and should be reexamined. MK Nachman Shai said it is impossible to ignore the steady increase in the number of senior citizens killed on the roads.

MK Cabel concluded the meeting and said that "we are not satisfied because we did not meet the main goal of reducing the number of people killed to below the 300 level, but we can't say that things weren't achieved."

Cabel added that he is certain that in 2018 this will be reflected in the field, and that the goal for the coming year is to focus on pedestrians and senior citizens, inter-city areas, bicyclists, and the Arab sector.

Cabel again appealed to the Prime Minister to form a ministerial committee, and added: "There was not one defense minister or prime minister who would have remained in his position if he was willing to accept more than 300 casualties every year in security incidents. That's why we call on the Prime Minister to take the reins into his own hands and start fighting road fatalities."