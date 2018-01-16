Romantic moment at Taj Mahal

Netanyahu and wife take break from intensive visit: 'I want to thank the Prime Minister of India for allowing us this moment as well.'

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara toured the Taj Mahal today, a monumental building in the city of Agra, Uttar Pradesh, India.

The Taj Mahal is a structure that combines motifs of Muslim architecture, mainly in Persian style with Hindu influences.

In 2007, the Taj Mahal was chosen by popular vote as one of the seven new Wonders of the World. In 2007, 3.2 million visitors visited the site, including seven-hundred-thousand foreign tourists.

Prime Minister Netanyahu said, "This is a moment of relaxation amidst a very intensive visit. I want to thank the Prime Minister of India for allowing us this moment as well. In India we met with a lot of love; love for Israel, and here we came to the Temple of Love."

Prime Minister Netanyahu will meet with the head of Uttar Pradesh, the largest state and most populous among the 29 states of India. Uttar Pradesh numbers about 220 million people.