Report: Waze is once again working in Iran

Geographical navigation application working again in Iran after being blocked due to its Israeli background.

The geographical navigation application Waze is working again in Iran, Israel’s public radio Kan reported on Monday, citing a report in Iran’s Tasnim news agency.

The Islamic Republic sought last year to block access to the application due to its Israeli background.

At the time, it commissioned a team to take the necessary measures to block Iranians’ access to Waze.

Waze, which was founded by Israelis Ehud Shabtai, Amir Shinar and Uri Levine, was purchased by Google in 2013 for $966 million.

Iran, which is notorious for its internet censorship, in 2014 banned access to the WhatsApp messaging application because it is owned by a Jewish “American Zionist”, a reference to Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, who bought the company that year.