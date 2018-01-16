What else is Abbas planning?

PA preparing to submit to Interpol a list of wanted Israelis who are accused of "war crimes."

Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas revealed in his speech to the PLO Central Council on Sunday his strategy to confront Israel.

Within this framework, Abbas announced his intention to transfer to Interpol “within 10 days” a list of wanted persons.

Abbas did not mention the names of the wanted men, but in the wake of the content of his anti-Israeli speech, it is reasonable to assume that they are senior members of the Israeli defense establishment and the political echelon who are accused by the PA of being responsible for "war crimes" against the Palestinian people.

This past September, the "State of Palestine" was accepted as a member of Interpol, despite Israel’s objections. This enables the PA to issue arrest warrants against suspected criminals.

In addition, Abbas announced his intention to file lawsuits against Israel at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague and promote the overall Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) initiative against Israel, among other things by publishing a blacklist of Israeli companies that help "the occupation."

The PA officially joined the ICC on April 1, 2015, and immediately filed a series of legal complaints with the court. In addition to claiming that Israel committed war crimes during the 2014 Gaza war, it also claimed that Israeli “settlements” are “an ongoing war crime”.

While the PA has complained to the ICC against Israel, it itself is not immune from lawsuits at the ICC. In fact, Shurat HaDin – Israel Law Center has already launched lawsuits against PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas and Hamas leaders at the ICC.