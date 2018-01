Special Report: Shevach Murder Special Video Report: Raziel Shevach Murder Exclusive report on the terrorist murder of Rabbi Raziel Shevach, including details not yet published in English. Contact Editor Baruch Gordon,

צילום: באדיבות המשפחה הרב רזיאל שבח עם בני משפחתו Friends of Bet El has published a Special Video Report on the terrorist murder of Rabbi Raziel Shevach of blessed memory, including details not yet published in English. The 7-minute exclusive video presents a profile of Rabbi Raziel and a message from his widow, Yael, to Jews around the globe. Click HugTheHava.com for the video report. The video report has captions enabled.













