Baby saved after nearly drowning in bathtub in central Israel

Emergency first responders resuscitate one-year-old boy who nearly drowned in a bathtub.

A one-year-old child from central Israel was saved after nearly drowning in a bathtub.

According to a spokesperson from United Hatzalah, the boy lost consciousness after nearly drowning in a bathtub at his family’s home in the central Israeli city of Ramle.

After the boy’s caregiver called emergency services, United Hatzalah first responders were dispatched to the scene.

The United Hatzalah paramedics that arrived at the Ramle home managed to resuscitate the child, using CPR and other life-saving resuscitate techniques.

The first emergency responder on the scene, Amir Bokobza, arrived at the home less than 90 seconds after the emergency call was placed.

Bokobza, who was later aided by an ambulance unit, performed CPR on the child and provided him with a high-flow oxygen unit.

After the child was resuscitated, the ambulance unit evacuated the boy to a local hospital.