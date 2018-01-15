The power of a positive attitude in life

Use positive thinking for powerfully positive results.

Contact Editor
Rabbi Pinchas Winston,

Positive Attitude
Positive Attitude
ISTOCK

The so-called Law of Attraction theorizes that good comes to those who approach life with a winning attitude.

There is obviously some truth to this, but not exactly in the way many people think.



Loading....




Tags:Ask the Rabbi


Related Stories


top