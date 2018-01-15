Watch: Netanyahu, PM Modi address India-Israel Business Summit

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu addressed the India-Israel Business Summit in New Delhi Monday, a day after he arrived in the country.

The Israeli leader arrived yesterday at the head of the biggest business delegation he has taken on a foreign visit.

In an interview released today, Netanyahu told the India Today media group that he has a "special relationship" with his counterpart Narendra Modi.

At today's summit, Netanyahu told the assembly: "What we can do together is shape the future. It's not something that I say offhand; I believe in India, deeply. I believe in India because I know your heritage, your culture, your ingenuity, your creativity, your humanity, your passion."

Following the meeting today at the Indian government official guest residence, a series of agreements were signed between the two countries.

Prime Minister Netanyahu said, "We are proud that we are seizing the future so we can make a better life for our peoples and for others around the world. Our commitment to do so is reflected in the manifold agreements that we sign today in cyber, in aviation, in energy, even in cinema."

Following are the agreements signed:

Energy agreement in the fields of natural gas and oil – The sides will strengthen cooperation in exploration, production and research and development. They will advance academic ties between universities and institutions and will work together on natural gas and oil start-ups.

Cinema coproduction agreement – Strengthened ties between the two countries' film industries by granting joint government support funds for Israeli-Indian productions.

Aviation agreement – Amendment regarding the cost of flights and strengthening bilateral cooperation in developing air links pursuant to the 1994 agreement. The emphasis will be on adjusting prices as well as safety and security arrangements.

Cyber agreement – Strengthening and expanding cyber cooperation. Development of training and proficiency programs, technological and industrial cooperation in cyber security, promoting conferences and meetings between the two countries academics and industrialists.

Mutual investment agreement – Declaration of intent on advancing direct investment between the two countries.

The Prime Minister also met today with Indian President Ram Nath Kovind at the presidential palace. The two discussed the special relationship and the strengthened ties that are finding expression in the current visit. Prime Minister Netanyahu invited the Indian President to visit Israel.