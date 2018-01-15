Historic partnership between Tzohar and Tel Aviv Rabbinate

The Tzohar Rabbinical Organization commemorated the opening of a branch on the Tel Aviv Port that allows couples to register for marriage in Tel Aviv, representing a historic collaboration between Tzohar and the local Tel Aviv Rabbinate.

The Tzohar Tel Aviv branch is located within the office of EasyWed, an organization that provides a variety of event-planning and related services to help Israeli couples marry.

Long described as an “alternative” form of halakhic registration for marriage in Israel independent of the direct involvement of the Rabbinate, Tzohar blessed the new partnership with the Tel Aviv rabbinate and described it is an important step forward for the benefit of all Israelis.

Tzohar Founder and Chair Rabbi David Stav said, “Strengthening the connection between Tzohar and the local rabbinical councils is an important objective of our organization and we welcome this first initiative which allows us to partner with the Tel Aviv Rabbinate. We are confident this will allow us to positively contribute to helping these couples build healthy new relationships and families in accordance with halakha and the laws of the State of Israel.”