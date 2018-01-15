Bennett: The tunnel threat will pass within a year

Education Minister suggests to Gazans: Invest in schools, not in terror.

Education Minister Naftali Bennett (Jewish Home), a member of the political-security cabinet, on Sunday evening attended a conference of deputies in local government, and discussed the IDF demolition of a terror tunnel in Gaza.

"In recent months, the defense establishment and the IDF have been systematically engaged in destroying the array of terror tunnels penetrating from Gaza into the State of Israel. Within a year, we will be able to announce that the threat of the tunnels in Gaza has passed," Bennett said.

Turning directly to Hamas and the residents of Gaza, Bennett continued, "It is amazing to see the extent of the investment of Hamas's manpower resources in the tunnel project. This is their national project. I say here to the residents of Gaza: Choose between life above the ground and death under the ground. Invest in schools. Stop investing in terrorism."

On Sunday morning, IDF planes finished demolishing a terror tunnel that passed under the Kerem Shalom Crossing from Gaza into Israel.

The IDF said with certainty that the tunnel belonged to Hamas.

The tunnel started in the Rafah, area 900 meters (2,953 feet) into Gaza, and extended 180 meters (591 feet) into Israel. It passed under the gas pipeline between Egypt and Gaza.

Last month, the IDF demolished a terror tunnel built in the area of Khan Yunis, a city in Gaza.

Similarly in October, security forces demolished a long and wide terror tunnel whose entrance was in the town of Khan Yunis.