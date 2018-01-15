Three haredim injured in accident in Hungary

Three haredim injured after their car overturned when they lost control of it.

Three young haredim who were traveling in Hungary were injured in a serious accident on Sunday.

According to reports in the local media, the accident occurred after the driver drove at a speed that was much higher than the speed limit and lost control of the vehicle.

According to one report, the vehicle then collided with another vehicle on the opposite lane.

The three were evacuated to hospital suffering from injuries of varying degrees. One of them is sedated and connected to a respirator.