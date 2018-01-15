Soldier who leaked info to WikiLeaks to run for Senate

Chelsea Manning, formerly known as Bradley Manning, to challenge Ben Cardin for seat in Maryland Senate.

Chelsea Manning, formerly known as Bradley Manning who was convicted of stealing and disseminating 750,000 pages of documents and videos to the WikiLeaks website, announced Sunday she would run for a seat in the Maryland Senate.

The transgender activist and former soldier filed to run for Senate on Thursday, but confirmed the bid with a campaign ad she posted to Twitter on Sunday, reported The Hill.

“We live in trying times. Times of fear, of suppression, hate,” Manning says as images of the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, and protesters clashing with police are shown.

“We don’t need more or better leaders, we need someone willing to fight,” she continues.

The ad then shows images of lawmakers, including Democrats, meeting with President Donald Trump.

“We need to stop expecting that our systems will somehow fix themselves, we need to actually take the reins of power from them,” Manning says in the ad.

“We need to challenge this at every level. We need to fix this. We don’t need them anymore, we can do better."

Manning also tweeted a link for campaign contributions. She will run against Jewish Senator Ben Cardin (D-MD) in the November Democratic primary.

Manning was sentenced to 35 years in prison for releasing confidential military and State Department documents to WikiLeaks, but former President Barack Obama commuted her sentence to seven years in the final days of his administration, and she was released in May 2017.

After her sentencing in 2013, her attorney indicated that his client was a female, and asked that she be referred to as Chelsea and using feminine pronouns.

The material, which WikiLeaks published in 2010, included a classified video of an American helicopter attacking civilians and journalists in Iraq in 2007. Labeled "Collateral Murder," the film drew criticism from human rights activists for the deaths of innocent people.

Manning was found guilty on 20 out of 22 possible charges (including violating the U.S. Espionage Act), but was not convicted of the most serious one; aiding the enemy, which could have earned the private a life sentence.