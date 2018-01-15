Who are you: The reckless investor or the calculated banker?

Doug Goldstein, CFP, director of Profile Investment Services Ltd., and Professor J. Michael Kosterlitz, Nobel Prize winner, discuss the importance of having a diverse education.

In order to understand an idea or a process, you first need to understand how the idea or process came to be.

Professor Kosterlitz shares how he and his partner, David Thouless, changed the world of physics and let curiosity be their guide. Tune in to learn how your education affects your investment decisions.