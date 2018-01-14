Doing business according to Torah principles

'New Entrepreneurz' author discusses the role Torah precepts can play in today's global economy.

Contact Editor
The Land Of Israel Network,

Simcha Gluck and Ronen Gafni
Simcha Gluck and Ronen Gafni
By PR

The two-year-old book The New Entrepreneurz: Changing the Way You Play Life is about to be joined by a sequel, which focuses on how the Torah also imparts many messages about how properly conduct business, relevant now perhaps more than ever.

Simcha Gluck (with partner and co-author Ronen Gafni) has developed methods and workshops on how to inspire collaboration and "Fresh Biz" thinking.

Gluck joins Eve Harrow in studio to talk about Israel, the Bible, why cooperation is better than competition, and how we can all be agents of change in the world.




Tags:The land of Israel network


Related Stories


top