Senior Hamas official injured in southern Lebanon car explosion

Senior Hamas figure reportedly in car that exploded in Sidon. Hamas: 'Zionist enemy only one benefiting from damage to stability.'

Senior Hamas figure Mohammad Abu Hamza Hamdan was injured today in a booby-trapped car explosion in southern Lebanon, according to Lebanese army and media reports. Hamdan's condition is unknown, and the Lebanese army announced that Hamdan was evacuated to the hospital.

Israel's Channel 10 News quotes Senior Hamas figure Ayman Shana'a as claiming that he was lightly injured.

The Hamas representative in Lebanon pointed an accusing finger at Israel: "The Zionist enemy is the only one who benefits from harming Lebanon's stability, and we must let the Lebanese authorities complete the investigation and reach the criminals."

According to Channel 10, Hamdan is the brother of Osama Hamdan, who has served as a Hamas representative in Lebanon since 1988. The Al-Mustaqbal channel reported that besides the one targeted in the attack, there were no casualties.

The Al-Miyadin network reported that sources in the area saw an Israeli plane circling the sky during the explosion. The network also reported that the explosion took place in the parking lot of Hamdan's house, which, according to the network, indicates an assassination operation. The network added that this was the same location in which Islamic Jihad members the al-Majdoub brothers were killed in 2006 in an operation allegedly carried out by Israel.