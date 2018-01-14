Likud members want Galant and Shaked

Social Equality Minister Gila Gamliel won first place in the mock Likud primaries held during the "Likudiada", a convention of members of the Likud party which was held over the weekend in the resort city of Eilat.

This is the second time in three years that Gamliel has won first place. Last year she was ranked second.

Minister Ofir Akunis, Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein, MK Yariv Levin, MK Yoav Kisch, Minister Gilad Erdan, coalition chairman David Amsalem, MK Amir Ohana and MK Miki Zohar followed Gamliel.

MK Avi Dichter came in 11th and was followed by MK David Bitan, Minister Yisrael Katz, Gideon Sa'ar, Minister Ayoob Kara, MK Oren Hazan, MK Nava Boker, MK Sharren Haskel, MK Nurit Koren and Minister Tzachi Hanegbi.

Minister Haim Katz, Deputy Minister Tzipi Hotovely, Minister Ze'ev Elkin and MK Yehuda Glick were next on the list.

Those who voted in the mock primaries were also asked who would they would want to see win a reserved spot on the party’s election list as an external candidate. Minister Yoav Galant came in first, Minister Ayelet Shaked took second place, and media man Avri Gilad came in third.

Minister Gamliel expressed satisfaction with the results of the mock primaries, saying, "I thank the Likud family for their expression of confidence in my socially-related work in the Ministry for Social Equality. I am working hard to close social gaps and create social equality."

"The goal we have at the moment is to unite the lines on the way to victory in the 2019 elections. This past weekend, we received proof that the Likud is a values-based, determined movement,” she added.