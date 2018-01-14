Rabbi Yehuda Bohrer passes

Rabbi Dr. Yehuda Bohrer was one of the original founders of Bet El.

Advanced in years, Rabbi Dr. Yehuda Bohrer, of blessed memory, passed away on Shabbat. He and his wife Helen were among the original founders of the town Bet El. Rabbi Bohrer was a renowned tour guide and speaker, and worked on behalf of Yeshivat Bet El since its founding 40 years ago.

Rabbi Bohrer dedicated his life to the success and building of Bet El Institutions, giving his talents and resources to advance the blossoming of Bet El up to and including the last weeks of his life.

The funeral procession will begin tomorrow, Sunday, at 11:00 a.m. at the main synagogue in Bet El Aleph and continue to the Bet El cemetery.