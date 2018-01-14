Trump: So much fake news

Trump criticizes mainstream media, says they don’t even try to correct themselves when they are wrong.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday criticized the mainstream media on Twitter.

“So much Fake News is being reported. They don’t even try to get it right, or correct it when they are wrong. They promote the Fake Book of a mentally deranged author, who knowingly writes false information. The Mainstream Media is crazed that WE won the election!” he wrote.

Trump has been highly critical of “mainstream” media outlets for a long time. During the presidential elections, he turned the term “fake news” into a popular catchphrase.

The president recently explained that his frequent use of social media was his way of fighting back against a “dishonest and unfair ‘press’” which unceasingly portrays him in a negative light.

"I use Social Media not because I like to, but because it is the only way to fight a VERY dishonest and unfair 'press,' now often referred to as Fake News Media," he tweeted, "Phony and non-existent 'sources' are being used more often than ever. Many stories & reports a pure fiction!"

Trump recently announced he would be holding a “fake news awards ceremony” in which he would be announcing “the most dishonest and corrupt media awards of the year”.

The “ceremony” was scheduled for last Monday but Trump later postponed it to this coming Wednesday, January 17.