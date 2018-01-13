Watch: Undercover IDF soldiers arrest Arab rioters





An IDF Border Police unit posing as Arabs on Friday arrested three Palestinian Authority (PA) Arab rioters in the Jerusalem-area PA village of Abu Dis.

During disturbances in the area, dozens of PA Arabs burned tires and threw rocks and firebombs at security forces. The undercover IDF soldiers participating in the riot succeeded in arresting 3 of the rioters "red-handed."

One of those arrested had a slingshot in his hand, which he used to shoot rocks at the security forces.

The three arrested, all residents of Abu Dis, were transferred for interrogation by the security forces.

IDF operations near Shechem (Nablus) continue as security forces work to locate the terrorists who murdered Rabbi Raziel Shevach, 35, near Havat Gilad on Tuesday evening. Shevach left behind a wife and six orphans, the youngest of whom is ten months old.