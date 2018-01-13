New poll shows Likud leading Yesh Atid - by a single seat

A poll conducted by Midgam and aired on Channel 2 Saturday night showed that if elections were to be held today, the leading Likud party would receive 25 Knesset seats, with Yesh Atid coming in a close second with 24 seats.

The poll, which included 504 participants, also showed the Zionist Union dropping from its current 24 seats to 16 seats, the Joint Arab List receiving twelve seats instead of its current 13, and the Jewish Home party as rising from eight to eleven seats.

Yisrael Beytenu would receive from five to seven Knesset seats, while the leftist Meretz would remain unchanged at five seats. The haredi parties would "switch places," with the Ashkenazic-haredi UTJ party receiving seven seats instead of its current six, and the Sephardic-haredi Shas receiving six seats.

The current poll contrasts with a poll published Friday morning by Israel's Maariv newspaper. In that poll, Yesh Atid received 27 seats, while Likud received 22. The previous poll also showed the Zionist Union as dropping to 24 seats, the Joint Arab List as dropping to 11, and the Jewish Home party as rising to thirteen seats.

The poll published Friday morning also showed widespread disapproval of the haredi-led "Supermarket Law," which would permit the Interior Minister to strike down municipal bylaws allowing local businesses to operate during the Sabbath.

Interestingly, the Knesset on Friday approved the 2019 budget, which includes an 11 million NIS ($3,241,260) cut to the stipends paid to full-time married yeshiva students.