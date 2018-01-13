Labor party head: We're trying to bring down the government

Labor party head Avi Gabbay says PM Netanyahu has been in power for too long, openly admits to working to bring down the current coalition.

Head of Israel'sLabor party, Avi Gabbay, on Saturday slammed Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and the newly approved 2019 budget, claiming it contained "maintenance" only.

At a Shabbatarbut (political and cultural forums that take place on the Sabbath) event in the central city of Holon, Gabbay claimed the budget was about "political survival" and said, "Unfortunately, the state budget which was approved is only maintenance. They're maintaining the government and maintaining the coalition."

"There is nothing big in this budget, it does not improve the system, it does not solve any big problems, and it doesn't even keep the promise made to the disabled. This budget does not include anything which will make more efficient use of the state's money. We've dealt with two months of survival laws, and now we'll have to deal with a survival budget."

In September last year, the government agreed to increase the disability stipend budget by 2 million NIS ($589,320). This was confirmed earlier in January, and the budget does indeed boost spending for disability benefits.

Regarding Netanyahu himself, Gabbay said, "Netanyahu has been in power too many years, and by now, he cannot lead Israel towards change, or give new hope."

"I believe that prime ministers should serve two terms only. The opposition has been fighting for several weeks in order to bring down the government and bring Israel to early elections."