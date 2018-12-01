Report: Trump to extend Iran sanctions relief

Bloomberg reporter tweets that Trump will announce an extension of sanctions relief granted to Iran under 2015 deal.

U.S. President Donald Trump will extend sanctions relief granted to Iran under the 2015 nuclear deal, Reuters reported Thursday night, citing a tweet by a Bloomberg reporter.

Trump faces a deadline on Friday to decide on the sanctions, after he refused to certify in October that Iran was complying with the deal.

A decision to withhold a waiver would have effectively ended the deal that put limits on Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for easing Western sanctions.

Trump has repeatedly criticized the Iran deal, one of his predecessor’s Barack Obama’s signature foreign policy achievements, as the worst ever negotiated by the U.S.

A U.S. official had said on Wednesday that if Trump was to waive the nuclear-linked sanctions, the administration would impose new, targeted measures against Iranian businesses and people.

According to the Bloomberg reporter, the White House will announce Trump’s decision mid-morning on Friday.

There has been no confirmation of the information in the tweet.

Earlier on Thursday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said he expected Trump to impose new sanctions on Iran.

“I am expecting new sanctions on Iran. We continue to look at them. We’ve rolled them out and I think you can expect there will be more sanctions coming,” Mnuchin told reporters.

Iranian officials have repeatedly criticized Trump over his decision not to certify the deal. Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has said Tehran will stick to the agreement as long as the other signatories do, but will “shred” the deal if Washington pulls out.

On Monday, Iran threatened to reconsider its cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the UN nuclear watchdog, if the United States failed to respect its commitments in the nuclear deal.