1,000 youths to Liberman: Stop being afraid

About 1,000 youths have signed a petition, initiated by the National Union party youth, demanding that Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman eradicate Arab terror and not just talk about doing so.

"Honorable minister and Cabinet, you won!" The petition states. "You have the ability to make decisions that will protect the people of Israel. But you decided not to. How can you say 'our hands did not spill this blood' when you have all the means to stop this injustice?”

"Only one thing is missing - courage. Who are you afraid of? The UN? The European Union? Nations that rise and fall?!” it continues.

The youths note in the petition that they are tired of seeing their relatives murdered by terrorists. "The time has come to change the policy of being led by all kinds of people and organizations, and to be leaders and not be afraid.”

"We, on behalf of the citizens of the State of Israel, are not prepared to continue to live in such a way! We are not willing to walk around in fear in our country! We're sick of promises, tired of threats. We want to see action. We will continue to live here with our heads up. And we expect you and all your friends in the government to start showing courage, because G-d gave you the privilege of being the decision-makers."

The petition demands that terrorists and their families be expelled from the country, that their homes be demolished and that their prison conditions be worsened.

"While we have innocent prisoners in their prison, the terrorists dance and are happy. We demand that a despicable terrorist who attacks a Jew, our brother, no longer sees daylight."